Second Circuit – First Amendment: Centro v. Oyster Bay

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit First Amendment Commercial speech – Ordinance to disburse day laborers Centro v. Oyster Bay 15-2914-cv Judges Jacobs, Parker, and Restani Background: The defendants appealed from a judgment finding that an ordinance ostensibly designed to regulate the solicitation of work by day laborers in the town violated the First Amendment. Ruling: The Second Circuit ...