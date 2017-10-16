Second Circuit – Short-swing profits: Olagues v. Icahn, et al

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Short-swing profits Premiums vs. value of discounts – Call options Olagues v. Icahn, et al 16-1255-cv, 16-1259-cv, 16-1261-cv Judges Calabresi, Cabranes, and Lohier Background: The plaintiff appealed from a judgment dismissing his actions on behalf of three public companies. He sought disgorgement of “short-swing” profits under the Securities Exchange Act from investment ...