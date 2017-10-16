Sentencing in shame marriage ring

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Rochester man who arranged sham marriages for immigrant men to stay in the United States has been sentenced to one year in prison by U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer. Jamar Thomas, 30, of Rochester, pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to encourage or induce an alien for private or commercial gain to reside ...