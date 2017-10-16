Don't Miss
Sentencing in shame marriage ring

Men paid $5,000 to marry for U.S. citizens

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2017 0

A Rochester man who arranged sham marriages for immigrant men to stay in the United States has been sentenced to one year in prison by U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer. Jamar Thomas, 30, of Rochester, pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to encourage or induce an alien for private or commercial gain to reside ...

