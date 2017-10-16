Trump’s lawyers: Courts have no say over his Twitter feed

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



President Donald Trump can block his critics from following him on Twitter without violating the First Amendment despite a lawsuit's claims that it violates the Constitution to do so, government lawyers say. Trial attorneys with the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington submitted papers late Friday to a New York federal judge, saying a lawsuit challenging ...