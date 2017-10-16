Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump’s lawyers: Courts have no say over his Twitter feed

Trump’s lawyers: Courts have no say over his Twitter feed

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister October 16, 2017 0

President Donald Trump can block his critics from following him on Twitter without violating the First Amendment despite a lawsuit's claims that it violates the Constitution to do so, government lawyers say. Trial attorneys with the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington submitted papers late Friday to a New York federal judge, saying a lawsuit challenging ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo