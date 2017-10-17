Don't Miss
Court Calendar for October 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2017 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. Oct. 18 1200.0—People v Anthony Zagoursky - Mario J Gutierrez - Christopher T Valdina 1201.0—People v Cristobal Xocol Tzep - Cara A Waldman - V Christopher Eaggleston 1202.0—People v William Budnack - Barbara J Davies - Ashley R Lowry 1203.0—People v Harrison Lester - Piotr Banasiak - James P Maxwell 1204.0—People v Martin Griswold ...

