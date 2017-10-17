Deeds filed October 10, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded October 10, 2017                78   Brighton WOOD, EMILY L et ano to ROCHESTER REVITALIZATION LLC Property Address: 130 COBB TERRACE, BRIGHTON 14620-3342 Liber: 11930  Page: 356 Tax Account: 136.08-3-39 Full Sale Price: $86,200 CZUDAK, NICOLE M et ano to CORCORAN, RYAN MICHAEL et ano Property Address: 1255 S WINTON ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11930  Page: 611 Tax Account: 137.13-4-70 Full Sale Price: $152,000   Chili MOREY, SARAH J et ...

