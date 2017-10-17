Gerald Raymond | Tully Rinckey PLLC

Tully Rinckey PLLC has named attorney Gerald Raymond as the firm’s newest partner. With over two decades of experience, Raymond is a member of the firm’s General Business, Real Estate and Civil Litigation practice groups.

In his new role, Raymond primarily provides legal counsel in the areas of business law, landlord representation, residential and commercial real estate, family and matrimonial matters and estate planning. He has experience in business formation and representation, drafting contracts and bankruptcy petitions, and litigating claims.

Prior to joining Tully Rinckey PLLC, Raymond served as both a practicing attorney and managing partner at the Law Office of Baum & Raymond. While there, he also worked for the Madison County Public Defender’s Office as an Assistant Public Defender, representing criminal defendants in misdemeanor and felony cases.

Jerry was recently elected president of the Madison County Bar Association for the 2017-2018 term.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.