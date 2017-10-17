Mortgages filed October 10, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 10, 2017                104   Brighton REVITALIZATION, ROCHESTER Property Address: 130 COBB TER, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3342 Lender: PERL LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION Amount: $110,000.00 BACHL, LINDSAY Property Address: 49 CLOVERLAND DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2705 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00 YARTZ, KENNETH W & YARTZ, LAUREL A Property Address: 77 SANDRINGHAM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3457 Lender: BANK OF AMERICA N.A. Amount: $160,500.00 TISA, DAVID A & TISA, STACEY A Property ...

