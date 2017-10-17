Don't Miss
Home / News / NFL endorses criminal-justice reform bill in the midst of anthem debate

NFL endorses criminal-justice reform bill in the midst of anthem debate

By: The Washington Post KAROUN DEMIRJIAN and BETH REINHARD October 17, 2017 0

The National Football League, still in political crosshairs over whether players should take a knee during the national anthem, is throwing its weight behind another cause in Washington's debate over racial inequality: criminal-justice reform. The NFL's spokesman said on Monday that the league has decided to endorse a bipartisan bill to reduce mandatory minimum sentences for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo