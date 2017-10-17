Pair gets triple-digit sentences for home invasions

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Two men convicted in March of a string of violent home invasion robberies will be locked up for the rest of their lives. U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford on Tuesday sentenced Earl McCoy, of Brooklyn, to a total of 135 years in prison. Co-defendant Matthew Nix was sentenced to a total of 155 years. Wolford, ...