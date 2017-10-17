Don't Miss
Home / News / Pair gets triple-digit sentences for home invasions

Pair gets triple-digit sentences for home invasions

Judge: ‘You have no compassion for human dignity’

By: Bennett Loudon October 17, 2017 1 Comment

Two men convicted in March of a string of violent home invasion robberies will be locked up for the rest of their lives. U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford on Tuesday sentenced Earl McCoy, of Brooklyn, to a total of 135 years in prison. Co-defendant Matthew Nix was sentenced to a total of 155 years. Wolford, ...

