Second Circuit – Antitrust Act: Conn. Ironworkers Employer’s Association v. New England Regional Council of Carpenters

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Antitrust Act Unfair business practices – Non-statutory exemption Conn. Ironworkers Employer’s Association v. New England Regional Council of Carpenters 16-485-cv Judges Jacobs, Cabranes, and Parker Background: The plaintiff alleged that the defendant used restrictive subcontracting clauses in their collective bargaining agreements to secure work that historically belonged to the plaintiff. The plaintiff ...