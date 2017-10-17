Second Circuit – Antitrust Act: Conn. Ironworkers Employer’s Association v. New England Regional Council of Carpenters

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Antitrust Act Unfair business practices – Non-statutory exemption Conn. Ironworkers Employer’s Association v. New England Regional Council of Carpenters 16-485-cv Judges Jacobs, Cabranes, and Parker Background: The plaintiff alleged that the defendant used restrictive subcontracting clauses in their collective bargaining agreements to secure work that historically belonged to the plaintiff. The plaintiff ...

