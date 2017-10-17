Taylor Freitas | St. John’s

St. John’s has named Taylor Freitas as its new development manager. Freitas will focus on helping raise funds to benefit the residents at St. John’s.

Freitas will assist the executive director of St. John’s Foundation in defining and carrying out strategic fund development plans for a comprehensive annual giving program. He is responsible for identifying, cultivating, acquiring, retaining and upgrading donors. Freitas will oversee donor acknowledgement, appreciation and recognition.

Freitas comes to St. John’s from Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide in Parsippany, NJ, where he was an assistant account executive. Prior to that, he was the assistant director of institutional giving with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.