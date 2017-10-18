Don't Miss
Advocate's View: Flood insurance basics

Advocate’s View: Flood insurance basics

By: Stacey A. Trien October 18, 2017 0

With rising water levels in Lake Ontario damaging homes and businesses locally, and the active hurricane season of 2017 impacting properties across the country, many people and business are asking about flood insurance. Who offers flood insurance? Generally, flood insurance is offered through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), a private/public partnership authorized by the National Flood ...

