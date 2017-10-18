Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for October 19, 2017

Court Calendar for October 19, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2017 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. Oct. 19 1255.0—People v Tommy Brinson - Robert A Dinieri - Timothy G Chapman 1247.0—People v Nathanal J Rooker - Mario J Gutierrez - Christopher T Valdina 1248.0—People v Brian Edelstein - Kimberly F Duguay - Nancy Gilligan 1249.0—People v Kenneth T Mulcahy - Theresa L Prezioso - Thomas H Brandt 1250.0—People v Tajh ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo