Court of Appeals – Election Law: Morgan, et al. v. De Blasio, et al.

New York State Court of Appeals Election Law Necessary party Morgan, et al. v. De Blasio, et al. No. 131 Per Curiam Background: The petitioners brought a proceeding to challenge the Working Families Party’s designation of Bill de Blasio as a candidate in its primary election for mayor of New York City. They argue that the designating petition is defective because ...