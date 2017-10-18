Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Election Law: Morgan, et al. v. De Blasio, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Election Law Necessary party Morgan, et al. v. De Blasio, et al. No. 131 Per Curiam Background: The petitioners brought a proceeding to challenge the Working Families Party’s designation of Bill de Blasio as a candidate in its primary election for mayor of New York City. They argue that the designating petition is defective because ...

