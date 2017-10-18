Don't Miss
Home / Law / Defense attorneys to be honored

Defense attorneys to be honored

Awards will be presented at dinner Saturday

By: Bennett Loudon October 18, 2017 0

Four local defense attorneys will be honored Saturday at the 2017 Defense Community Dinner to be held at Rochester Institute of Technology. The keynote speaker will be Jonathan E. Gradess, who retired June 30 after nearly 40 years as executive director of the New York State Defenders Association, based in Albany. Gradess will receive the Service of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo