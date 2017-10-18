Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for October 11, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   DUNMORE, JAIRON 51 FEDERAL STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 EDWARD, MARK 447 WILDER STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 ELMER, STEVEN 145 HAMILTON STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14620-1110 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: ...

