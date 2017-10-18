Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed October 11, 2017

Mortgages filed October 11, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 11, 2017                82   Brighton BLAIN, DANIELLE B Property Address: 350 HOWLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3172 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $8,000.00 BLAIN, DANIELLE B Property Address: 350 HOWLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3172 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $69,700.00   Brockport HULLFISH, SUZANNE C & HULLFISH, WILLIAM R Property Address: 98 LYNNWOOD DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1464 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $100,000.00 MELENDEZ, ARCADIA Property Address: 6174 LAKE RD, ...

