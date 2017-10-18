New judge to be sworn in on New York Court of Appeals

The first openly gay member of New York state's highest court is being sworn in. Judge Paul Feinman will formally take his place on the Court of Appeals following a ceremony Wednesday in Albany. Feinman has been a judge for more than 20 years. He fills a vacancy created by the death of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, who ...