New judge to be sworn in on New York Court of Appeals

By: The Associated Press October 18, 2017 0

The first openly gay member of New York state's highest court is being sworn in. Judge Paul Feinman will formally take his place on the Court of Appeals following a ceremony Wednesday in Albany. Feinman has been a judge for more than 20 years. He fills a vacancy created by the death of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, who ...

