Rochester man admits to bank robbery

A Rochester man has admitted to a 2016 bank robbery in federal court. Claude Taylor, 38, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to robbing the Lexington Federal Credit Union at 1275 Lexington Ave. in Rochester. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. On May 5, 2016, Taylor waited in ...