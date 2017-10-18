Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Genao

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing Pre-sentence report – Misidentified prior conviction United States v. Genao 16-3655 Judges Katzmann, Lynch, and Chin Background: The defendant appealed from a sentence and final judgment of conviction for illegally reentering into the United States after having been deported. At sentencing, the district court applied a 16-level enhancement for a prior ...