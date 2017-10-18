Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Genao

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing Pre-sentence report – Misidentified prior conviction United States v. Genao 16-3655 Judges Katzmann, Lynch, and Chin Background: The defendant appealed from a sentence and final judgment of conviction for illegally reentering into the United States after having been deported. At sentencing, the district court applied a 16-level enhancement for a prior ...

