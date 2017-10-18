Don't Miss
Home / News / Sessions defends Comey firing, ties it to Clinton email case

Sessions defends Comey firing, ties it to Clinton email case

By: The Associated Press SADIE GURMAN and ERIC TUCKER October 18, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday strongly defended President Donald Trump's firing of James Comey, linking the FBI director's abrupt dismissal to his handling of the Hillary Clinton email server investigation. But he refused to discuss any private conversations he had with the president leading up to Comey's firing and would not say ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo