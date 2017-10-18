Don't Miss
Home / Law / Trump’s lawyers to ask judge to toss emoluments lawsuit

Trump’s lawyers to ask judge to toss emoluments lawsuit

By: The Associated Press Tami Abdollah October 18, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for President Donald Trump are asking a federal judge to toss a civil lawsuit accusing the president of violating the Constitution because his businesses accept money from foreign governments. In a court hearing in New York on Wednesday, Justice Department lawyers were expected to argue that the ban on foreign money is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo