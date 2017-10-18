Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Worth Considering: The stock market isn’t what it used to be

Worth Considering: The stock market isn’t what it used to be

By: David Peartree October 18, 2017 0

Today’s U.S stock market is very different from the stock market of 40 or even 20 years ago. To start, the universe of publicly traded stocks has become much smaller. There are fewer listed stocks than in the past. The phenomenon is discussed in a report issued earlier this year by Credit Suisse, titled “The Incredible ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo