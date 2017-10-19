Alicia Bauer | Clark Patterson Lee

Clark Patterson Lee welcomes Alicia Bauer to its Rochester team as administrative assistant.

In her new position, Bauer is responsible for facilitating communication between the organization, clients and other contacts; coordinating meetings and assisting and supporting with administrative tasks.

Bauer brings to the team more than 25 years of experience in customer service, previously serving as head bank teller, vault teller and personal assistant. She resides in Greece.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.