Andrew Drilling | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces Andrew Drilling has joined the firm as an associate to supplement the firm’s American Indian Law and Litigation Practice groups.

Drilling focuses his practice in general business litigation and defending creditors throughout the country in Fair Debt Collection Practices Act matters. Prior to joining Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, he was an associate at a local firm where is practice was primarily focused on insurance defense litigation.

