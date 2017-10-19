Carson Cooper | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announced Carson Cooper has joined the firm as an associate to supplement the firm’s American Indian Law Practice group.

Cooper focuses his practice primarily on federal Indian law, representing Indian tribes and tribal-related businesses looking to do business in Indian Country. He has a broad range of experience representing tribes on matters involving Indian gaming regulatory work, tribal financing and economic development on tribal land, and has experience litigating disputes in federal, state and tribal court. Cooper also devotes much of his practice to commercial litigation.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.