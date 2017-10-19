Don't Miss
Commentary: Emojis and law in the 21st century

By: Commentary: HON. RICHARD A. DOLLINGER and TIMOTHY GOETZMAN October 19, 2017

For lawyers, there is a new language in town, coming to you from your iPhone courtesy of millennials: Japanese picture art and the desire for ever more cryptic expression for all. Emoticons and their more expressive cousins — emojis — are creeping into America’s casebooks and ushering in a legal exploration of what the symbol language ...

