Court refuses to revive defamation suit against Bill Cosby

BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court refused Wednesday to revive a defamation lawsuit filed against Bill Cosby by a woman who said he raped her decades ago. A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston upheld a lower court ruling dismissing Kathrine McKee's lawsuit against Cosby. The former actress said Cosby ...