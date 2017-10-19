Don't Miss
Home / Law / Court refuses to revive defamation suit against Bill Cosby

Court refuses to revive defamation suit against Bill Cosby

By: The Associated Press Alanna Durkin October 19, 2017 0

BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court refused Wednesday to revive a defamation lawsuit filed against Bill Cosby by a woman who said he raped her decades ago. A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston upheld a lower court ruling dismissing Kathrine McKee's lawsuit against Cosby. The former actress said Cosby ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo