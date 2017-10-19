Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed October 12, 2017

Deeds filed October 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded October 12, 2017                80   Brighton DORAN, JOSEPH R to TURKOWSKI, MICHAEL S Property Address: 102 LYNNWOOD DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11932  Page: 433 Tax Account: 137.18-1-39 Full Sale Price: $175,000 BAITTLE, MARGERY R to REDING, BRENDA L Property Address: 172 ROOSEVELT ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11931  Page: 615 Tax Account: 137.18-2-45 Full Sale Price: $169,000 BROOKDALE LIVING COMMUNITIES OF NEW YORK-GB LLC to VS BRIGHTON LLC Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo