Emilio Moran | LaBella Associates D.P.C.

Emilio Moran has joined LaBella Associates, D.P.C. as a gas scheduler for the Program Management Services division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. He has experience in geotechnical engineering, project management and scheduling. Moran previously worked as a field engineer, where he was responsible for onsite consulting for a variety of projects, specializing in environmentally remediated sites. Moran currently resides in Rochester.

