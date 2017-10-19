Don't Miss
Federal judge dismisses $15M lawsuit

Plaintiff will appeal to Second Circuit

By: Bennett Loudon October 19, 2017 0

A federal judge has dismissed a $15 million lawsuit filed by a former University of Rochester worker who was seriously injured in a 2006 accident at the Laboratory for Laser Energetics (LLE) at the school. On Aug. 6, 2008, Samuel Roberts, a University of Rochester employee, was conducting an experiment at the LLE for Dr. Hans ...

