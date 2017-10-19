Fourth Department – Election Law: Davis v. Czarny

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Election Law Necessary party – Objector to Designating petition Davis v. Czarny CAE 17-01525 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The petitioners appealed from a judgment that dismissed their petition seeking to nullify the respondents’ determination invalidating their designations as candidates in the Democratic primary election for the offices of ...