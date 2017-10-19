Intellectual property event planned at library

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A free program on intellectual property and the patent process, featuring several experts, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 14. The Carlson Patent and Trademark Center, in partnership with the Small Business Administration, will host the event in the Kate Gleason Auditorium of the Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County. The program will cover the ...