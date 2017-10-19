Don't Miss
Home / News / Intellectual property event planned at library

Intellectual property event planned at library

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2017 0

A free program on intellectual property and the patent process, featuring several experts, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 14. The Carlson Patent and Trademark Center, in partnership with the Small Business Administration, will host the event in the Kate Gleason Auditorium of the Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County. The program will cover the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo