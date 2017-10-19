Don't Miss
Judge: Michael Douglas' son can go to Los Angeles to act

Judge: Michael Douglas’ son can go to Los Angeles to act

By LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press October 19, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge who sentenced Michael Douglas' son to nearly a decade in prison several years ago told him on Wednesday that he can go to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman cleared a path to Hollywood for Cameron Douglas after attorney Ben Brafman said his ...

