Mark Little | LaBella Associates D.P.C.

Mark Little has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as a project manager engineer for the Program Management Services division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. He has 10 years of experience in renewable energies, petroleum engineering, project management and project permitting.Little previously worked as an engineering project manager with the responsibilities in capital project management. Little currently resides in Webster.

