Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Mark Little | LaBella Associates D.P.C.

Mark Little | LaBella Associates D.P.C.

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2017 0

Mark Little

Mark Little

Mark  Little has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as a project manager engineer for the Program Management Services division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. He has 10 years of experience in renewable energies, petroleum engineering, project management and project permitting.Little previously worked as an engineering project manager with the responsibilities in capital project management. Little currently resides in Webster.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo