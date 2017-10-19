Don't Miss
Home / News / More buyers than houses on real estate market in 3rd quarter

More buyers than houses on real estate market in 3rd quarter

By: Daily Record Staff KEVIN OKLOBZIJA October 19, 2017 0

Would-be home-buyers outnumbered available houses in the third quarter of 2017, according to a report the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors released on Thursday. There were fewer houses for sale compared to recent years but mortgages remained favorable, GRAR said. As a result, some home-buyers are more receptive to viewing a wider assortment of properties. New listings ...

