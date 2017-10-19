Don't Miss
Mortgages filed October 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 12, 2017                81   Brighton GLASSMAN, BARBARA J Property Address: 2435 HIGHLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3024 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $60,000.00   Churchville REISH, PATRICIA A & REISH, THOMAS R Property Address: 19 SPOTTS CIR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9650 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $140,000.00 Fairport ATTARDO, MARLENE A & ATTARDO, ROBERT S Property Address: 15 PUTNAM CIR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2638 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

