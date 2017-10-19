Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for Oct. 12, 2017

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for Oct. 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2017 0

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises.   BANK OF CASTILE To: TRA-MAC GROUP LLC Lot: 111 THE MEADOWS OF WEBSTER SECTION 1 WEBSTER BANK OF CASTILE To: TRA-MAC GROUP LLC Lot: 218 THE MEADOWS OF WEBSTER SECTION 2 WEBSTER ADAMS, PAUL To: RADICIO, RICARDO Lot: CANANDAIGUA ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo