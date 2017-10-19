Don't Miss
Trump's health subsidy shutdown could lead to free insurance

Trump’s health subsidy shutdown could lead to free insurance

By: The Associated Press Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar October 19, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — If President Donald Trump prevails in shutting down a major "Obamacare" health insurance subsidy, it would have the unintended consequence of making free basic coverage available to more people, and making upper-tier plans more affordable. The unexpected assessment comes from consultants, policy experts, and state officials trying to discern the potential fallout from ...

