Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for October 23, 2017

Court Calendar for October 23, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2017 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. Oct. 23 1268.0—People v Eric Gessner - Linda M Campbell - Amy Leigh Hallenbeck 1269.0—People v Chad J Colsrud - Rosemarie Richards - John C Tunney 1270.0—People v Herbert Farrington - Stephen J Bird - Michael J Flaherty Jr 1271.0—People v Ramiro Armendariz - Joshua P Bannister - Jacqueline McCormick 1272.0—People v Christopher Swick ...

