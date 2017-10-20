Don't Miss
Man gets 10 months for damaging government property

October 20, 2017

A Buffalo man was sentenced Friday to 10 months in prison for carving an obscenity into a wooden table in U.S. District Court. Justin Vazquez, 30, who was convicted by a federal jury of damaging government property, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci. On Oct. 20, 2016, during a conference prior to ...

