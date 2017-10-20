Man gets 10 months for damaging government property

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Buffalo man was sentenced Friday to 10 months in prison for carving an obscenity into a wooden table in U.S. District Court. Justin Vazquez, 30, who was convicted by a federal jury of damaging government property, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci. On Oct. 20, 2016, during a conference prior to ...