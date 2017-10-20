Don't Miss
Home / News / New York lawmaker wants tighter rules for credit-monitoring firms

New York lawmaker wants tighter rules for credit-monitoring firms

By: The Associated Press October 20, 2017 0

New York state would add greater protections for consumers and tougher regulations for credit monitoring firms following the massive Equifax breach under a series of proposals announced Thursday by a state senator. Democratic Sen. David Carlucci of Rockland County told The Associated Press he wants to see the Legislature require credit monitoring firms to offer free ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo