New York state bans elephant performances

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Elephant performances at circuses, parades and carnivals will soon be illegal in New York after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Thursday intended to protect the animals from abuse and mistreatment. The new law, which fully takes effect in two years, bans the use of elephants as entertainment. Violators will be subject to ...