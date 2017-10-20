Don't Miss
Ontario County DA retiring

Successor must face opioid crisis

By: Bennett Loudon October 20, 2017 0

Retirement is only about nine weeks away for Ontario County District Attorney Michael Tantillo, but it would be a mistake to say his career is “winding down.” A little less than two weeks ago, Tantillo won robbery and assault convictions against two men charged in a home invasion case. Dec. 31 is officially his last day on the job, but Tantillo is still taking on new cases and he expects to try three or four before the end of the year. After 38 years as a prosecutor and 28 as DA, Tantillo said he “really felt like the time has come to let somebody else take over.”

