Ontario County DA retiring

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Retirement is only about nine weeks away for Ontario County District Attorney Michael Tantillo, but it would be a mistake to say his career is “winding down.” A little less than two weeks ago, Tantillo won robbery and assault convictions against two men charged in a home invasion case. Dec. 31 is officially his last day on the job, but Tantillo is still taking on new cases and he expects to try three or four before the end of the year. After 38 years as a prosecutor and 28 as DA, Tantillo said he “really felt like the time has come to let somebody else take over.”