Second Circuit – Diplomatic immunity: In re Grand Jury Subpoenas Returnable Dec. 16, 2015

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Diplomatic immunity Registration with Department of State In re Grand Jury Subpoenas Returnable Dec. 16, 2015 16-266-cv Judges Walker, Livingston, and Briccetti Background: A Chinese construction company and several of its employees appealed from an order denying their motion to quash subpoenas requiring the employees to appear before a grand jury. They ...