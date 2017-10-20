Second Circuit – False Claims Act: United States v. Wells Fargo & Co.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit False Claims Act False certification – Material misrepresentation United States v. Wells Fargo & Co. 15-2449 Judges Katzmann, Sack and Lohier Background: The relators brought a qui tam action under the False Claims Act on behalf of the United States against the defendant alleging that the defendant falsely certified their compliance with ...