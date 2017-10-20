Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Jones

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing Career criminal – First-degree robbery – Crime of violence United States v. Jones 15-1518-cr Judges Walker, Calabresi, and Hall Background: The defendant appealed from a sentence following a jury-trial conviction for assaulting a federal officer. He was sentenced as a career offender principally to 180 months in prison to be followed ...