Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Jones

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing Career criminal – First-degree robbery – Crime of violence United States v. Jones 15-1518-cr Judges Walker, Calabresi, and Hall Background: The defendant appealed from a sentence following a jury-trial conviction for assaulting a federal officer. He was sentenced as a career offender principally to 180 months in prison to be followed ...

