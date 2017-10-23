Don't Miss
Deeds filed October 13, 2017

Deeds   Recorded October 13, 2017                79   Brighton CUBITT, DARYL DEAR to COUTURE, DANIELLE  et ano Property Address: 9 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11932  Page: 537 Tax Account: 137.18-3-33 Full Sale Price: $216,000   Chili MUCCIOLO, LENA  to FOUSSE, ELEANOR M et ano Property Address: 20 AUDABON TERRACE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11932  Page: 641 Tax Account: 133.20-3-18 Full Sale Price: $109,995 TITUS, PHYLLIS G et ano to MARKOWSKI, LORI J Property ...

